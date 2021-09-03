(Essex) -- Essex celebrates its 150th birthday this weekend--albeit a year late.
After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, big crowds are expected to gather in the community this weekend for the traditional Labor Day celebration. "The Road to 150 Years" is the theme of this year's festivities. And, a full slate of activities is set for the community to mark its major milestone. Emily Spencer is director of the Essex Community Club. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, Spencer says Saturday's events range from a volleyball tournament in Anderson Park at 8 a.m., to the street dance on Main Street from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
"We've got many things going on on Saturday," said Spencer, "between a history booth, a scavenger hunt. A lot of alumni are going to be getting together, and doing 6-on-6 basketball on Saturday."
Anderson Park is also the hub of a long list of events on Sunday.
"There's quite a bit going on at Anderson Park," she said, "between kids' water fights, the peddle pulls, bathtub races, and something new we're doing Sunday night: we're going to have a movie on Trojan Field, and some fireworks after that."
Headlining Monday's activities is the traditional Essex Labor Day Parade at 2 p.m. Though Essex has staged a celebration since 1910, Spencer says it takes strong community support--and two very dedicated individuals--to make the weekend happen.
"This has all been put together from much, much community support," said Spencer. "I really need to thank the city of Essex for all their help and support putting this together. We've had so many donations come in this year. They really want to see an awesome event this year. I think we have done a great job with the Essex Community Club. We have two great co-chairs--Heather Thornton and Cassie Lundgren--who have done hours and hours of work."
A complete schedule of Essex Labor Day events is available from the celebration's website, as well as here: