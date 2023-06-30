(Essex) -- It's not even July 4th yet--but planning is already underway for the Essex Labor Day Celebration.
And, KMAland residents coming to the community that holiday weekend can "follow the yellow brick road." "There's No Place Like Essex" is the theme of this year's celebration. Tess Nelson is Essex community development director, and the director of the Essex Commercial Club. Nelson announced the theme on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"It's a Wizard of Oz-esque theme this year that you can have a lot of fun with," said Nelson. "There's just so many possibilities that come with that theme. We have a local graphic artist that prepared us a logo. We'll be getting T-shirts and getting some marketing down on that."
With the theme set, the drive for donations and sponsorships continues. Nelson says donations are particularly requested for the Donna Franks Memorial Fireworks Display Sunday night, September 3rd.
"She (Franks) was the one who was so instrumental in getting that first one," she said. "Sadly, she did pass away from COVID. In her honor, her family and the community try to put together this huge fireworks display on Sunday night."
Donations for the fireworks show are accepted at Tri Valley Bank, or through Venmo@EssexCommunityClubIA or PayPal at PayPal.Me/EssexCommunityClub. There's also a call going out for vendors and food trucks for the Rustic Market.
"That's when we need our vendors to come to Anderson Park and set up and sell their wares," said Nelson, "if they have tumblers, or shirts, or antiques--anything like that."
Registration forms for vendors and food trucks are available under the Labor Day heading at essexiowa.com You can hear the full interview with Tess Nelson here: