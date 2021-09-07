(Essex) -- Winners of the Essex Labor Day Parade's float contest have been announced.

“The Road to 150 Years!” was the parade theme. Winners in each category receive an award certificate and ECC currency redeemable at Essex Community Club sponsor businesses.

Category winners were:

Service Groups:

1st: Essex American Legion Auxiliary

2nd: Veterans of Foreign Wars

3rd: AmVets

Youth Organizations:

1st: Essex Child Care Center

2nd: Jim Androy Memorial

Religious Groups:

1st: St. John’s Lutheran Church & Fremont Lutheran Church, Essex

2nd: Bethesda Lutheran Church

Commercial Groups:

1st: Bank Iowa, Essex

Families & Reunions:

1st: 50 Years of Miss Essex

2nd: Patriotism- In Honor of the 6 branches of Military, POW/MIA’s and First Responders

