(Essex) -- Winners of the Essex Labor Day Parade's float contest have been announced.
“The Road to 150 Years!” was the parade theme. Winners in each category receive an award certificate and ECC currency redeemable at Essex Community Club sponsor businesses.
Category winners were:
Service Groups:
1st: Essex American Legion Auxiliary
2nd: Veterans of Foreign Wars
3rd: AmVets
Youth Organizations:
1st: Essex Child Care Center
2nd: Jim Androy Memorial
Religious Groups:
1st: St. John’s Lutheran Church & Fremont Lutheran Church, Essex
2nd: Bethesda Lutheran Church
Commercial Groups:
1st: Bank Iowa, Essex
Families & Reunions:
1st: 50 Years of Miss Essex
2nd: Patriotism- In Honor of the 6 branches of Military, POW/MIA’s and First Responders