(Essex) -- Essex residents say Labor Day was too quiet in the community last year. Not this year.
An old Essex fire truck sounded its siren Monday afternoon, signifying the beginning of the 2021 Essex Labor Day Parade. Rising like a Phoenix--and with warm temperatures similar to Phoenix--the parade climaxed the community's weekend-long 150th birthday celebration. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year's festivities. Essex Mayor Marian Durfey tells KMA News Labor Day 2020 was no fun without the parade.
"It just didn't seem right," said Durfey. "We all talked about it. Essex is noted for Labor Day, and has been for years. I'm so glad we're doing it again this year. I really am. We need to. We need to for our community."
Longtime residents Carla and Les Kirchert were honored as this year's parade co-grand marshals. Like other residents, the Kircherts felt the emptiness of a Labor Day weekend without the usual events.
"We just didn't know what to do," said Les. "We're just busy all weekend for five days, Friday through Tuesday, doing stuff. It was a little change."
"We were lost," said Carla. "Honestly, we were lost. We're so used to being here and there, running back and forth. We didn't know what to do with ourselves. It was sad."
Carla Kirchert says reviving the celebration this year was important.
"It means a lot," said Carla. "They've gone all out this year--bigger and better than we've ever done. It means a lot to this town."
The late Betty Naico was honored as honorary co-grand marshal. Riley Jensen and Viola Thornton rode in the parade as Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex, respectively. Joining them was a float carrying a host of Miss Essexes from the past.
Marching bands from Essex Junior High and High School appeared in the parade, as did Shenandoah's middle school and high school bands plus bands from Stanton and East Mills. Floats from local businesses and community groups drove down the streets of Essex, with decorations matching the parade's theme "the Road to 150 Years."