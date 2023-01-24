(Council Bluffs) -- The Essex Large Group Speech team competed at District Large Group contest Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
Below are submitted results.
The Essex Large Group Speech team coached by Mrs. Marty Mason participated in the District Contest this Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Nic Givens performed a mime "Early to Bed" receiving a II rating and the team of Matt Givens, Olivia Baker, Ashon Kline, Brianne Johnson and Qwintyn Vanatta performed a radio broadcast entitled "WBARD" and received a I rating. They will move on to State Large Group Speech Contest on Saturday, February 4th at Waukee High School.