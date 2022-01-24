(Essex) -- The Essex large group speech team competed in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Below is a list of results from speech coach Blair DeBolt.
The Essex Speech Team traveled to Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on Saturday, January 22nd to compete in the 2022 IHSSA District Large Group Speech Contest. We took two groups and both received I ratings.
The events entered were Group Mime and Radio Broadcasting involving Preston Driskell, Olivia Baker, Ashley Brooks, Brianne Johnson, and Nic Givens.
We will be traveling to West Des Moines Valley High School in West Des Moines for State Large Group Speech Contest on February 5.
The Essex Speech Coach, Blair DeBolt, is very proud of the students' accomplishments and their wonderful representation of Essex Schools.