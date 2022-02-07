(West Des Moines) -- The Essex Speech Team competed at Large Group State Speech Saturday at West Des Moines Valley.
Results from Coach Blair Debolt are below.
The Essex Speech Team traveled to Valley West High School in West Des Moines on February 5th to participate in the Iowa High School Speech Association's State Contest. The team took two events. Their results are as follows:Earning a mixed one (1, 1, 2):"KILZ" - Radio Broadcasting - Olivia Baker, Ashley Brooks, Preston Driskell, Nic Givens, Brianne Johnson.Earning a mixed two (1, 2, 2):"The Night of Terror" - Group Mime - Olivia Baker, Ashley Brooks, Nic Givens, Brianne Johnson, Johnny Resh.The group represented Essex High School well. Coach Blair DeBolt is extremely proud of the team's accomplishments and performances!