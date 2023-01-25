(Essex) -- For the first time, the Essex Community School District has launched its own FFA Chapter.
That's according to Essex FFA Advisor and Ag Farm Teacher Rebekah Sampers, who tells KMA News the effort comes to continue to bring unique opportunities to students in the rural district. The move to add the chapter, which is the first of its kind in Essex, also comes after implementing a farm school as part of the district's career academy curricula. But, Sampers says the chapter certainly isn't reserved for those in the farm school or with a background in farming.
"FFA definitely has a name to it that kind of tends to scare students from joining because they might think 'oh, you have to live on a farm in order to be a part of this club,' but that's definitely not the case," said Sampers. "I would say the majority of my members don't come from a farm, but that did not stop them from joining."
Sampers says adding the chapter opens up several opportunities at the state and national levels for students.
"There's career development events that we'll get to go to in the future, there's conventions, and just different contests that are held throughout the state that they'll have the opportunity to partake in," she said. "It's not only career development events or contests, there's also service opportunities that we'll be able to do."
While FFA isn't solely reserved for farmers, Sampers says the district's farm school provides a unique experience for those already involved or interested in farming.
"They'll get to take what they learn in that classroom and kind of tie it into the farm school and learn that way," Sampers explained. "So, I would say our school is very unique because we do have that farm school and there's not a whole lot of schools around here who do, so that's really what makes this (FFA) chapter unique."
While they might be starting small, Sampers says she looks forward to providing a unique opportunity to students in the school district.
"It feels so good that I'm able to lead such an amazing group of students who are so excited to be members of this amazing chapter," said Sampers. "I'm sure I can speak on behalf of (the students) that they're just as excited to see what the future has in store for them."
She adds they have already launched a Facebook page for those looking for future updates, and they also plan to post flyers during National FFA Week, which, this year, will run from February 18th through the 25th.