(Shenandoah) -- An Essex man was arrested last weekend following an incident east of Shenandoah.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a residence two miles east of Shenandoah around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say 46-year-old Joe Edward Harris began yelling and banging on the door, creating a loud disturbance and waking the resident. Harris was charged with disorderly conduct.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond until being seen by a magistrate. The Shenandoah Police Department assisted with the incident.