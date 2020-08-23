Shenandoah Police

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department reports an arrest on several charges from Friday evening.

At approximately 6:00 PM, officers observed a white van traveling north on Highway 48 drive on to the shoulder then return on the highway. While attempting a traffic stop, the van reportedly crossed the center line two times resulting in two vehicles swerving on to the shoulder to avoid head-on collisions.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Adam Sandahl of Essex was charged with OWI 1st offense, driving while revoked and reckless driving. Sandahl's bond was set at $2,300.

