(Shenandoah) -- An Essex man faces several charges following an arrest Monday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 33-year-old Eric Michael Kievit of Essex was arrested Monday evening, after officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Central Street in Essex. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male had assaulted another in the street and fled on foot. Officers identified Kievit after finding him in the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue walking down the middle of the street cussing and yelling.
Authorities say Kievit was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, Serious Assault, a serious misdemeanor, Disorderly Conduct, and Consumption or Intoxication in Public Places, both simple misdemeanors.
Kievit was transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center for his injuries, and was later released to the Shenandoah Police Department and transported to the Page County Jail after failing to post the $3,600 bond.