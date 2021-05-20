Nathan Gordon

(Clarinda) -- An Essex man has been found guilty by jury of lascivious conduct with a minor.

Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen says 41-year-old Nathan Rick Gordon was found guilty of lascivious conduct with a minor following a two-day trial this week. In March 2020, Gordon was charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child, which was later amended to the lascivious acts charges. The criminal complaint alleges Gordon entered a shower and touched the breasts of a minor female.

Following his conviction, Gordon was released on bail and is scheduled for sentencing on July 28. Gordon faces a maximum of 12 months in jail, plus a $2,560 fine. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Human Services, Shenandoah Police Department and was prosecuted by the Page County Attorney's Office.

