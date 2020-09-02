(Westboro) -- An Essex man was hurt in northwest Missouri crash Monday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Preston L. Sithling was driving a 2016 Chevy Spark northbound on Highway 59 near Route C, approximately three miles west of Westboro. Around 8:30 p.m., the patrol says Sithling crossed the center line and traveled off the west side of the road. The vehicle struck an electronic message board and two reflective traffic cones before overturning.
The patrol says Sithling had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The vehicle was considered totaled and was towed from the scene.