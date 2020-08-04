(Shenandoah) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County early Tuesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 22-year-old Jacob James Bond of Essex was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital following the accident on Highway 48, north of the A Avenue intersection. The sheriff's office was notified of a vehicle in a watery ditch on 48 shortly after 2:30 a.m. An investigation determined Bond was operating a 2009 Chevy Impala 4-door southbound on 48, when the vehicle veered to the right of the fog line--or the outside rumble strips--on the road. After Bond overcorrected, the vehicle crossed the center line and exited the roadway into the east ditch with standing water 2-to-3 feet deep. The vehicle rolled at least once before coming to rest on its roof in the water.
Palmer says Bond exited the vehicle prior to the accident being reported by a passerby, and was found by emergency personnel. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control. The accident is still under investigation, and additional charges are possible. Shenandoah Police, the Shenandoah Fire Department and Shenandoah Ambulance assisted the sheriff''s office with the incident.