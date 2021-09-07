(Clarinda) -- An Essex man's sentencing to twelve months in prison has been suspended.
The Page County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Nathan Gordon of Essex was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the Page County Jail for Lascivious Acts with a Minor. However, that sentencing has been suspended, and Gordon has been placed on one year of probation and ordered to report to the Residential Treatment Center in Council Bluffs, for the Iowa Sex Offender Treatment Program, and that he remains there until maximum benefits are received.
Gordon will also have to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years and will be subject to the Iowa Sex Offender Special Sentence to Probation for 10 years as well. The defendant was found guilty of the charges by a Page County jury on May 19th, and was sentenced following a sentencing hearing on September 2nd.
The case was investigated by members of the Iowa Department of Human Services, the Shenandoah Police Department, and prosecuted by the Page County Attorney's Office.