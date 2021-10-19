(Essex) -- Infrastructure improvements are the top priority in the city of Essex.
That's the consensus of a trio of candidates seeking to succeed Marian Durfey as the city's mayor. All three candidates participated in an Essex election forum Tuesday night organized by students of the Essex Middle School and High School social studies classes. One of the questions asked of the candidates was what project would be the top priority if elected. Blain Petersen says addressing infrastructure needs are a big issue, and something the city needs to continue. Petersen would also like to see another project accomplished.
"A project I would like to see happen would be some business district open up," said Petersen, "whether it be changing some business districts around to accommodate for newer buildings, and get some of the older buildings opened back up for actual businesses, instead of storing stuff in them. I think that would be great to see some businesses come to town."
While saying the city has laid the groundwork for infrastructure upgrades, Gloria McComb says that work must be finished.
"We have to move on," said McComb. "We have to encourage it, we have to get it finished. We have to make sure everything is done. We have a money issue--who doesn't these days? But, we can do that, also. And, it will be, as said before, a matter of getting someone who knows how to write these grants. It can be done. We can do it. We have to do it."
In addition to infrastructure improvements, current Councilman Calvin Kinney says other developments are in the works in the community.
"We have a 0% loan for engineering," said Kinney. "We have a sewer loan that is for 1.75% over the next four years. That's going to save this city a ton of money. We'll continue. This will finish the sewer and the water (improvements). We received a grant for $110,000. But, that $110,000, we're going to put new water meters in every house in our community. That's going to lessen our debt. So, we have applied for grants, and we are getting that assistance."
All three candidates were in agreement that the Essex School District is an asset, and that city-school sharing of services should continue. Candidates for Essex City Council and the Essex School Board also participated in the forum held inside the Allen Stuart Gym.