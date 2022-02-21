(Essex) -- The city of Essex has lost one of its leading citizens.
Funeral services are pending for Russell Hilker, who died Sunday at the age of 87. Hilker served as Essex school superintendent from 1970-to-2002. He then won a special election to succeed the late Chuck Kinney as the city's mayor in 2007. In a 2013 interview with KMA News during his reelection campaign, Hilker talked about why he enjoyed the mayor's job.
"I enjoy my work," Hilker said. "I enjoy working with the city employees. I enjoy seeing improvements in the city. The town of Essex has been good to me and my family for the past 40-some year. And if I can do something to give back to the community, I would rather do that than sit home and do nothing."
Hilker also talked about the keys to being a good city official.
"The main thing you have to be a case like ours is you have to be patient," he said. "Without some patience, and without being willing to spend some time to do some legwork--digging into backgrounds and going out to talk to people--you're not going to get anything done by yourself."
During his tenure as mayor, Hilker was a regular participant in the city's Labor Day Parade. In a 2011 interview, Hilker said he understood why the parade was so important to the community.
"Our people are proud of their community, and they kind of dress up the community before Labor Day," said Hilker. "We just enjoy having people come to our community and have a good time."
Hilker finally retired as mayor at the end of 2017. He also served the community in other capacities, such as chair of Page County's emergency management commission agency and E-911 board during the long, arduous process of addressing the county's emergency communications issues. When the new digital radio system finally went online in January, 2019, Hilker described the experience as "like being in a political arena."
"It was so frustrating because everybody involved knew that we had a problem, and wanted to get it solved," said Hilker. "But, we just didn't have the right leadership to start with from outside to give us an idea of what we should do. And, it took a long time to get to that point where we did have some leadership. Once that happened, it really hasn't been that bad."
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah is in charge of Hilker's arrangements.