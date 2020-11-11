(Essex) – Provisions for noise restrictions in the city of Essex have been muffled for the time being.
Meeting via ZOOM Wednesday evening, the Essex City Council took no action on a second reading on an amendment to city ordinances establishing noise control. While intended as a citywide amendment, Jaime’s Tavern owner Jaime Simpson felt the proposed regulations were too restrictive for her business. Keith Tucker, a Glenwood attorney representing Simpson, told the council his client called the amendment “unnecessary.” Tucker says the proposed sound limit of 60 decibels would make outdoor activities impossible.
“The 60 decibel level, it’s just not practical to expect her to comply with something like that,” said Tucker, “and be able to have an effective business. This is a business that’s a bar. It’s located in a commercially zoned area, and I feel like it should be expected that that type of business is going to require a higher threshold on a decibel that 60 decibels.”
Tucker, however, indicated Simpson felt raising the decibel limit to 75 would be reasonable. Residents like Lori Johnson asked the council to reconsider the ordinance.
“I’m sure you guys are aware that Jaime is either looking to, or has put her business up for sale,” said Johnson, “in which case, that gives us two newer businesses that are empty. And, the decibel levels that you guys are looking at could really limit people wanting to come to Essex.”
City officials also received a petition against the proposed amendment. Essex City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council it could either adjust the amendment, pass the second reading as is, or “do something else.”
“With as much petition involvement, and with as much ruckus as there has been—and I don’t have a better word other than ruckus,” said Sorensen, “it’s going to be difficult down the road to enforce the ordinance, unless we have quite substantial decibel levels, and good evidence. It’s just going to be difficult to do something in the future with as much involvement as the community has, and the positions that the community apparently has.”
Councilman Calvin Kinney motioned to drop the amendment.
“The community has spoken,” said Kinney, “through the petitions, through phone calls and everything else. We’ve not heard one thing, not one person, not one letter, not one thing from anybody in the community who supports this.”
But, the council rejected Kinney’s motion by a 3-to-2 vote. Kinney and Councilwoman Nicole Wenstrand voted in favor, while council members Sandy Correll, Betty Franks and Patti Gay voted against it. Another motion to have the two attorneys work out a compromise was also rejected by a similar 3-to-2 vote, with Correll, Kinney and Wenstrand voting no, and Franks and Gay voting yes. With both motions defeated, Sorensen says the noise amendment “is no longer an issue.”