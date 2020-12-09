(Essex) – It’s back to square one for a proposal to regulate noise in the city of Essex.
Last month, the Essex City Council took no action on the second reading of the proposed amendment to city ordinances. But, the second reading reappeared on the agenda of Wednesday night’s council meeting. Mayor Marian Durfey told the council it erred in not voting the second reading up or down last month.
“We realized that after last meeting,” said Durfey, “with all the readings and discussions that we did not properly, really vote. So, we had a loose end, and that’s probably on me. So, we are going to vote on a second reading tonight. It’s not a public hearing – it is a second reading.”
Instead of acting on the second reading, Councilwoman Betty Franks called for increasing the amendment’s proposed decibel limits from 60 to 75 – as had been suggested at the November meeting. Calling Franks’ proposal “a substantial adjustment,” Essex City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen recommended that the council approve the change – which would necessitate another public hearing, followed by the first reading of the adjusted amendment.
“It would easier to support from a procedural standpoint,” said Sorensen. “Make that kind of a change, we ought to go back to stage one, and have a public hearing, and run it through at that level. We did hear one of the participants say 75 was acceptable, so hopefully, we can have some kind of closer agreement.”
While intended as a citywide amendment, Jaime’s Tavern owner Jaime Simpson felt that the proposal was too restrictive for her business. However, Simpson’s attorney, Keith Tucker of Glenwood, indicated at last month’s meeting that his client felt 75 decibels was acceptable.
After further discussion, the council by a 3-to-2 vote approved a motion to start the process over, with a public hearing on the amendment with increased decibel limits scheduled for the council’s January meeting. Council members Franks, Sandy Correll and Patti Gay voted in favor, while council members Calvin Kinney and Nicole Wenstrand voted against it.
In other business, the council unanimously approved the renewal of a class C liquor license, outdoor service and Sunday sales license for Jaime’s Tavern.