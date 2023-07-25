(Essex) -- Essex's Labor Day weekend begins with a special event marking the completion of an important community project.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies and an open house for the city's renovated opera house take place September 1st from 4-6 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Essex Community Development Director Tess Nelson says residents will have a chance to see the work completed inside the venerable structure.
"We're going to serve pie and Falk's ice cream," said Nelson, "along with some refreshments, and let people come in and take a tour of the facility. It's definitely something that we're proud of."
Nelson says the renovation is a long-awaited project. Back in 2019, the Essex City Council purchased the building, and the city's opera house committee initiated efforts to secure grant money for the refurbishment. Two years later, the council voted to keep the building at its present location.
"Something had to have been done with the building," she said. "Certainly, it wasn't getting any better sitting there the way it was, and it was great that the city stepped up and took hold of it, and put together an amazing renovation committee."
With the renovation, Nelson says the building is available for various activities.
"This is a beautiful facility," said Nelson. "It really brings so much to our community of Essex as a venue for wedding receptions, parties, reunions--things like that."
The opera house's open house is the first in a long list of events scheduled for Essex's traditional Labor Day celebration. You can hear the full interview with Tess Nelson here: