(Essex) – Essex City Council members have given direction on the future location of the city’s venerable opera house.
For the past several months, council members have been faced with a decision on whether to move the structure to another location as part of a major renovation project. Essex Mayor Marian Durfey told the council Wednesday it was decision time.
“I think it’s time for the council to make a decision,” said Durfey, “whether you want the building to possibly be moved, or leave it where it’s at and work on the foundation. That’s what the committee, the way I understand it, is kind of waiting on. It’s a decision that’s up to the council.”
Councilman Calvin Kinney voiced support for keeping the building at its current location. But, he offered one caveat.
“I would like to see the committee reach out, and let’s get three bids so that we know what we’re looking at,” said Kinney. “We’re hearing a lot of pies-in-the-sky figures. We need to get some firm bids on foundation repair, foundation replacement – whatever those people that know more about that know what to do.”
By unanimous vote, the council approved a resolution to keep the opera house where it is for foundation work, with the stipulation that three bids be secured for the work. Members of the city’s opera house committee have been working on securing grants for the structure’s renovation since the city purchased it in 2019. In an interview on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program back in August, committee member Diane Liljedahl says COVID-19 put a crimp in the restoration process.
“We were trying to do a fundraiser as Essex was planning to celebrate their centennial this Labor Day but with that called off some of our efforts have been kind of slowed down,” said Liljedahl. “We are still working on a few things but just like everything it’s kind of gotten in the way.”
In other business, the council approved the second reading of an amendment to the city’s noise control ordinance by a 3-to-2 vote. As with the first reading, council members Sandy Correll, Betty Franks and Patti Gay voted in favor of the amendment, while council members Kinney and Nicole Wenstrand voted against it. The amendment’s third reading takes place at the council’s next regular meeting in March.