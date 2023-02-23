(Essex) -- Residents are expressing concerns about two projects in the Essex School District.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board received a petition with 42 signatures calling for a public vote on the proposed East Gym renovation project. For the past few years, school officials have explored renovating the facility into a community fitness center and reception area. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district is already planning a bond issue referendum tentatively scheduled for September on a $1 million bond issue for the project's renovation.
"If you're going to do a bond issue, the voters have to passed that--so that was kind of a mute point," said Wells. "Our plan is bring to the voters a bond referendum asking for approximately a million dollars to redo the East Gym. People will vote on that, and if they vote it down, then you'll take the money raised, and that's what you'll spend on the project. If they pass it, they'll have the fitness center and reception area redone, and it will be brought up to code."
Petitioners also called for a vote on any funding involved in the proposed Bank Iowa renovation project. Board members approved a land swap with Bank Iowa, in which the bank receives district property for construction of a new drive-through bank. In return, the district receives the existing bank for renovation into a restaurant as part of the district's culinary arts program.
"Bank Iowa never pressured us, or asked for that land," said Wells. "We just thought it was a fair deal if they needed land to put a drive-through bank. We have the land across from Casey's, which is a good location for a drive-through bank. So, we would get the Bank Iowa building in its entirety, and the parking lot, and they would get an area large enough to put a drive-through bank."
Though the project's exact cost is undetermined, Wells says $30,000 has been set aside for the project.
"We may take the old kitchen equipment out of our kitchen, and put in all new equipment here at the school, so you wouldn't have the expense of appliances and equipment," said Wells. "If we don't do that, and don't renovate the kitchen, you have about $50,000 worth of equipment that you would need. Our construction kids would do the renovation project, and the big thing would be putting a kitchen in that building."
Wells hopes to meet with petition signers to clear up any confusion regarding the projects.
"There was a lot of confusion by some of the people that signed that," he said. "They weren't really sure about what they were signing. We want to make sure they're informed. We do appreciate people taking time and coming to our board meetings and expressing their concerns, because we all have the same concerns."
In other business, the board set a public hearing for March 29th at 6 p.m. on the district's fiscal 2024 budget, and tabled discussion on establishing the K-12 complex as an emergency site for the community.