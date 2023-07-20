(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials are planning a partnership to oversee the community's youth sports program.
More discussion on the proposal took place at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Under the plan, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district would assist the city on several sports program-related fronts.
"The city would maintain a youth sports board--the current board, I assume," said Wells. "They would be responsible for fundraising, for funding the coaches, for advertising--getting the information out--and reporting to the city. The school's part of the plan would be to hire coaches and train the coaches. So, any coach that would be in youth sports would be required to get a coaching authorization, which the school would pay for. It would help us align what the expectations are for coaches."
Wells says having the district's athletic department train the youth coaches is advantageous.
"A lot of times, your youth coaches are not experienced people," he said. "So, having our varsity coaches and junior coaches work with our youth coaches--so that we can define what we expect our kids to know at elementary, junior and high school levels as far as skills, offenses, defenses, will help align our system."
Wells says the district would also screen coaches, and assist with scheduling and transportation duties. The superintendent says the collaboration would benefit both parties.
"Essex has always had a good, strong youth program," said Wells. "We just want to make it better. We think that if we put our efforts together, we can make that happen. We're thankful for the opportunity, and look forward to it as we move into our first sport, which will be volleyball."
Wells says the Essex City Council is expected to act on the proposal next month. Wells made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.