(Essex) -- The virtues of a small school district will be on display at Essex next week.
Preparations continue for the Essex School District's "Come See Our Schools Night" next Friday from 5-to-8 p.m. at the district's K-12 complex. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the third annual event is designed to showcase the district's many programs.
"We have lasers, where kids will actually get to burn and use the laser machines," said Wells. "We have a planetarium, we have virtual reality, we have drones that kids can fly around, and learn to program, we have 3-D printing, a scuba diving station. Then, from 5-to-5:30, we'll have the house that our students are building. Families can come and look at that house, as well."
Many new programs were inaugurated at Essex this school year under a "career academy" format similar to that in Hamburg's district, where Wells is also superintendent. Wells says the format includes so-called "maker space" activities for K-8 students on Fridays.
"On Fridays, we have kind of a miniature elementary-junior high maker space program, which falls into career academies," he said. "In those maker space programs on Fridays, students pick four programs to do, from quilting to canoe building, we have a fishing club, we have wood and construction, where the kids are building small projects. So, the K-8, that's kind of an introduction to career academies."
Many Essex High School students are constructing a house across from the K-12 complex as part of a construction tech program. Wells says students have battled the elements in working on the house over the past two weeks.
"Right now, they're working inside," said Wells. "We have heaters working inside the house, and they're starting to do the wiring and the plumbing, and they'll be sheet rocking in the next couple weeks. They're doing fine, but they learned a valuable lesson that it's important to get all the outside work done before it gets cold. We had a late start, we had the foundation poured later than we wanted. But, as we move into future houses and projects, we know that we have to have the foundation in place on August 1st, and we'll actually start the program next year on August 1st, so that we can have more time to do outside work before it gets cold."
Wells hopes attendees will gain an appreciation of what small schools can offer.
"Small schools are big part of Iowa education," he said. "Small schools are being squeezed out due to all kinds of regulations at the state level, and we just want people to see the value of an Essex, a Hamburg, a South Page. These schools are really important, and they do a really great job of educating kids, and we invite people to come out and see that first hand."
Masks will be required of those in attendance, and social distancing standards will be in effect due to COVID-19. A meal will be served during the event. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.