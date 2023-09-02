(Essex) -- Essex kicked off its annual Labor Day celebration late Friday afternoon with what one official called "the end of a long, long journey."
Local residents gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Essex Opera House's renovation. Originally a church, the structure was moved in 1877 to its present location at 701 Iowa Street by the Essex Booster Club. From 1894-to-1948, the facility held music events. Then, the Essex American Legion purchased the building as a site for community meetings and events until 2010. After serving as a bar and grill, the building sat vacant for many years until local residents decided to renovate it. Former Essex Mayor Essex Mayor Marian Durfey was among those spearheading the restoration process. Durfey says the building was in poor shape.
"It was not fun coming in and cleaning up--and I was involved in that," said Durfey. "But, we all pitched in and had to do it. It sat empty for a while then, until we could get enough money to start in and make some renovations."
In 2019, the Essex City Council purchased the building, and the city's opera house committee initiated efforts to secure grant money for the refurbishment. Durfey says the restoration was necessary.
"To me, this is the history of Essex," she said. "I was so firmly believing in this. It took a while, but luckily, the community came together. We've had really good support from the committee, and the people in Essex who really wanted this.
"It just couldn't sit here--it just could not," she added.
Diane Liljedahl chairs the city's restoration committee. Liljedahl says the renovation process took about a year-and-a-half.
"It had a new roof on it--thanks to an anonymous donor," said Liljedahl. "Then, we tore out some of the walls, and opened it up, and put in new flooring in. We had a donor that gave us a new kitchen, new bathroom, new electrical (services), new sheet rock and dry wall. So, it's pretty new from head to toe."
Liljedahl says the first events were held inside the facility this spring and summer.
"Our first event was kind a trial run with the Essex prom banquet here," said Liljedahl. "That was in, I believe, late April. Those kids were just totally amazed, and so happy that they weren't sitting at the cafeteria at school in their prom attire. Since then, we've just had some private events, some family parties to celebrate some milestones for people."
City officials say the opera house is available for wedding receptions, family gatherings, class reunions and other activities. Anyone wishing to rent the building should contact Essex City Hall at 712-379-3444.