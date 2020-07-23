(Essex) -- The Essex School District has set its plans for what school will look like this fall.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Essex School Board held a discussion about the district's Return to Learn plan for the upcoming school year. Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the plan requires masks for students and teachers when moving about the building during the day.
"When they come back to school, we'll require all students and adults to wear masks when they enter the building," said Wells. "They will have a temperature check. Any person who has a temperature of 100.4 or more will not be allowed to be in school and we'll contact public health and work with the families on those issues."
Wells says once kids are in classrooms, they will be allowed to remove their masks while sitting at their desk.
"In the hallways they will wear masks, but once they are in the classroom -- because of our small size -- we're able to get six feet of distance between each student," said Wells. "So, when they are sitting in their desk they will be able to remove their masks, but when they get up and roam the room they will have to put their masks on or in the hallways they will have to wear their masks. On the school bus, we'll do temperature checks when the kids enter the bus and require masks until they are sitting down. Because of our small numbers, we are able to get spacing on the bus and they'll be able to remove their mask once they are seated."
Wells says the district also has plans in place for extra cleaning and sanitation within the school buildings and on buses throughout the day.
"Anytime they get up and go to a special, the teachers will sanitize the room," said Wells. "We're doing extra sanitation during the day and before and after school. We also have a lot more dispensers with cleaning solutions for students to use. We'll be spending a lot more time cleaning. That's same with the buses. Bus drivers will sanitize the buses before children and after the route is ran, they'll do the same. We'll take every precaution we can to make sure it's a safe environment for our kids to learn in."
Wells says the plan was developed following collaboration with the Page County Public Health Department. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that requires in-person learning at least 50% of the time for school districts, unless they receive a waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Wells says Essex does have a hybrid learning model in place for families who wish to keep their kids at home.
"Some of our families are choosing to stay home and do the hybrid model, even though we are in school because they are worried about the safety of their children," said Wells. "The teachers will teach online. They can be live if the students choose and ask questions through Zoom, so we do have a hybrid model. It will really be a choice for each parent. If a student is sick and they are home, they won't really have to miss school. They can pull it up online and learn that way."
Essex -- along with Hamburg where Wells is also superintendent -- were two of only 11 districts in the state that required online learning when schools were closed this spring. Wells says that experience has prepared students and staff for any challenges they face this fall.