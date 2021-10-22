(Essex) -- Despite a concerted effort to bring more students into the community, the Essex School District's enrollment numbers remain as is.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells told the Essex School Board earlier this week that the district's certified enrollment for the 2021-22 school year totals 180 students--the same number as last school year. Wells tells KMA News this school year's enrollment is disappointing, considering the district's target enrollment is 250 students.
"It is a very small town," said Wells. "We're getting all of our students that we anticipate. I guess we anticipated more open enrollments into the district. This year, we have 55 open enrolled into Essx. So, we're counting on open enrollments into the district as we add programs--and that's how we'll get to 250. Also, as we build more houses, we'll attract families to our district."
Wells says reaching the 250-student threshold would allow the district to hire more staff members.
"Mr. (Rob) Brecht does K-12 principal," he said, "he does K-12 athletic directing, he does coaching, and we do those things because we want to maintain our budget. If you get up over to the 250 range, you can actually hire people to do those positions, so that they're not overwhelmed with all the things they have to do."
Wells says the city and school district are working together to replenish the district's housing stock. After building a new home during the 2020-21 school year, students in the district's Construction Trades program are working on a second home this academic year.
"It will be a 100 square-foot home," said Wells. "The kids are learning to use different floor joists. We used eye beams last year on the house. So, we are actually laying the floor this week, and we'll hopefully have it framed and enclosed before Thanksgiving."
Wells says adds COVID-19 put the district behind in establishing programs that are part of its five-year strategic plan, including creation of a farm school and a culinary arts program.