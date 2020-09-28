(Essex) -- Two Essex Community School District employees have been recognized by a local business for their work feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Great Western Bank recently announced the winners of its Great Gifts of Gratitude program, which aims to recognize the selfless work and unwavering dedication of community members who have gone out of their way during the pandemic. The program will award over $70,000 in gifts to 140 winners across the nine-state footprint of the bank.
Great Western Bank of Shenandoah officials recently awarded Child Nutrition Director Pam Allumbaugh and cook Donna Robison in the Essex School District for their work in providing meals to children while school was not in session during the pandemic. The pair combined to make and deliver 21,835 meals to children in the district during the pandemic.
As a reward, Great Western Bank delivered a gift basket containing gift certificates to local businesses in Shenandoah.