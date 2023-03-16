(Essex) -- Essex students are gearing up for a day of science experiments and presentations.
That's because the Essex School District is holding its first annual Essex School Science Fair on Friday in the Allen Stuart Gymnasium. Eight Grader Bella Simmons is one of several students making last-minute preparations and has also been a part of putting the event together through the publicity committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, Simmons says multiple age groups are set to participate in the fair.
"Elementary and Junior High has been making projects for a couple weeks, and the elementary has been invited to join us, and we plan on showing them our projects," said Simmons. "Individually, kindergarten, 2nd grade, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th, are coming to show off their projects."
She adds multiple students have helped to promote the event through flyers, put together awards and the setup, and ensure everything is done safely.
Additionally, Simmons has been preparing her own project for the fair.
"I have chosen to do the identification of rock," said Simmons. "I chose it because I knew what it was, and I plan on identifying the three different types of rock that are igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic."
The Essex Science Fair will be open to the public from 12:15 to 1 p.m. on Friday. You can hear the full interview with Simmons with this story at kmaland.com.