(Essex) -- Instructors, clerical workers and administrators in the Essex School District are getting a slight pay increase.
Earlier this week, the Essex School Board approved a 2.5% wage increase for the district's certified staff for the 2023-24 school year, with a $400 increase in base salary, and a total cost of $182,000. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the increase is actually more than the negotiated settlement of 2.25%. Wells says board members felt the teachers deserved more due to the current economic conditions.
"Times are tough for everyone," said Wells. "Teachers are so underpaid in this state, it's ridiculous. We wish we can give them more money. We feel bad that we can't give our teachers more money, because they are literally here at 7 a.m. They're here now working, they're here late in the evenings. They just don't get enough for what they do--and we know they don't do it for the pay."
Wells also cites pressures on public education from developments at the Statehouse.
"When we're looking at rolling back taxes, and adding a voucher system in the state," he said, "we need to look at trying to raise the starting teacher salary, and teachers salaries, period. There's not enough people going into the profession. It's hard to find teachers. And, we're just very grateful for our teachers, especially here in Essex. Our test scores are among the best in the state, and it's the result of our great teachers."
Board members also approved a similar 2.5% increase for the district's classified staff and administrators. In other business, the board appointed Vicki Hume to a part-time administrator's position, with a $20,000 stipend. Wells says the position is in addition to her duties as 5th grade instructor. The board also approved the creation of a city/school public relations position. The superintendent says the city and school district will split the costs of an individual working to promote city and school activities in the community.