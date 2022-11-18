(Essex) -- Results of recent standardized tests show Essex as one the top performing school districts in the state in terms of academics.
Earlier this week, the Essex School Board reviewed the district's scores from the Iowa Department of Education's Iowa Schools Performance Profiles. Both Essex Elementary School and Essex Junior-Senior High School reached the high performing plateau. Essex Elementary's overall performance rating totaled 64.89, while the junior-senior high school's rating was 62.63. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the board was pleased with the profile results.
"We've made some curriculum changes," said Wells. "Mr. (Rob) Brecht and the teachers here worked so hard. Four or five years ago, we were on the targeted list, our elementary was. Today, those changes and all those efforts are paying off."
Wells attributes reaching the high performing level to luring quality teachers to the district--especially in math.
"For a while, we were hiring a math teacher every year," he said. "Miss (Brenna) Craig has done such a great job with secondary math scores. And, aligning our math 7-12 has really helped their scores."
Wells also credited the district's career academy programs for changing the district's education. And, he lauds the board's "sense of urgency" regarding the district's academic performance.
"The board made it very clear that their expectations are that our schools do well," said Wells. "We have great teachers, we have great kids. They set our expectations very high, and then hold everyone accountable for that. I think the school board's role in this can't be emphasized enough."
In comparison, the state average for elementary and junior-senior high schools is 54.65. In other business, the board selected Meredith Baker as board president for this school year, and Becky Franks as vice president.