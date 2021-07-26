(Essex) -- The Essex school board discussed and moved forward on several projects currently underway in the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the board discussed both current and future Construction Trade Homes sites. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells, speaking on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday, says current projects, including a preschool fence, are nearing completion.
"We're finishing up our building trades house with kids, and we're constructing a pre-school fence," Wells said. "Of course finding metal posts right now is difficult, but once we find a couple more posts we'll have that job done."
Wells said the board also approved the family, and site to build a new home for the coming school year.
"We also talked about the building trades program for next year," Wells said. "We have a family selected and hope to start digging the basement next week and have the basement put in before school starts."
The Construction Trades Program provides the upper-classmen in the Essex district with the opportunity for on-the-job training for trades. Wells says the instructor for the program is Roger Looker who works with Looker Construction.
"They get certification from America Builders and Contractors and that allows them to enter the workforce when they graduate being a framer, or drywaller, or a roofer," Wells said. "Roger Looker is the instructor and he's amazing. Looker Construction has been around a long time and Roger knows a lot about housebuilding, so he takes the kids under his wing."
On top of the house construction, Wells says the program also branches out into several different trades and communities.
"From that we also branch out and have several students placed in electrical apprenticeship programs," Wells said. "We have one student going to Tarkio part time and will be taking the heating and cooling class down there this year. So we're preparing all those programs as well as welding. H & H Trailers out of Clarinda allowed apprenticeship programs for kids who are good welders."
Wells says the programs are in hopes to give students the skill sets to enter the work force with good wages and help bolster the community. In addition to the trade program, Wells says Essex will be opening up their farm school. You can hear Wells' full interview with this webstory at kmaland.com.