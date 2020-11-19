(Essex) -- Limited numbers of Essex School District students and staff have been impacted by the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.
Members of the Essex School Board heard an update on the district's COVID-19 standing at Wednesday night's regular monthly meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says four students and two staff members contracted COVID since the school year began. Wells says other students are in quarantine due to exposure outside school buildings.
"During our school day, our kids are wearing masks all day," said Wells. "They're doing a great job. Our staff's doing a great job with that. But, we don't really control them once they leave school. And, we're finding that on the weekends, we're getting calls from the health department, saying that our kids are in contact with people over the weekend that are positive. So, then we have to quarantine."
Wells credits the district's school nurse and other staff members for efforts in limiting the virus' spread in their district.
"I really can't say enough about Elizabeth Shirley," he said. "Essex has not had to close down the school, because she has been really diligent in her processes. It's a little irritating for parents when they get the call that their child has to be quarantined because they're in close contact. But, overall, it's kept our numbers down. So, we're appreciative of her efforts, and our staff."
Wells says the district has a remote learning plan in place in case its needed. While Page County's 14-day positivity rate recently exceeded 40%, Wells says switching to a total remote learning format is not necessary at this point.
"All of our secondary students and high school students have new computers, and we're prepared for that," said Wells. "Our staff is prepared for that. But, we're not going to base our decisions on the entire county. A lot of those numbers are coming from the prison system. A lot of those are coming from the larger communities. So, we want people to be patient with us. We're very concerned about those numbers, and the safety of our children and our staff is most important to us. But, we are going to look at our numbers when we make that decision."
However, the superintendent says Essex Middle School's extracurricular activities are on hold due to Governor Kim Reynolds' public health measures suspending youth sports activities. And, the district's scuba diving class' planned trip to Florida is just one of the field trips postponed due to COVID concerns.
"We do a lot of field trips," he said. "We had one planned for Union Station down in Kansas City. We had the Joselyn Art Museum that we wanted to go see, but it's just not safe for our kids. The board did discuss that last (Wednesday) night. They made it very clear that they do not, at this time, wish to do that. But, we'll continue to look at it, and at very board meeting, we'll bring possible field trips to the board for their consideration."
In other business Wednesday night, the board elected Brian Johnson as president, and Meredith Baker, vice president for the 2020-21 school year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.