(Essex) -- Registration, school activities, meals, and textbook rentals for students are all on the house in the Essex School District this year.
School officials announced earlier this week that they would not be charging the various fees for the district's students. While they have not been charging dues or registration fees for a few years now, this will be the first year they won't charge for school lunches or breakfasts, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision--a National School Lunch and School Breakfast program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday Morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says they hope the additional fee removals assist parents in an often expensive time of sending students back to school.
"The district is ran by tax dollars, so it feels like we're double dipping when we charge parents those fees," said Wells. "This year, one thing that is different is that we applied for a state waiver to allow for all students to have free breakfast and lunch and we did qualify. Stephanie Sholes and Valerie Patton did a lot of work on that so when kids come back to school, they'll have free breakfast and lunch."
He noted the reimbursement from the state is slightly less than they would charge for school lunches. However, Wells hopes the free meals encourage parents to utilize school meals for their students.
"We have an excellent lunch program--Stephanie has made family style meals with everything from scratch and it's amazing," Wells emphasized. "For parents to get free lunches for their kids that are healthy and saves them money, it's good for everyone."
Wells added they typically charge $2.10 for lunch, while reimbursements from the state come in at $2.00 per lunch and $1.10 for breakfast. The superintendent also commended the work of his staff for completing the tedious process of applying for the state program.
"We have to certify that students would be eligible for free or reduced lunch and it has to be over the 94% with the formula and we did meet that requirement," he said. "We applied to the state and they look at all those applications and then approves the neediest schools for that."
Wells says the response from community members thus far has been positive.
"We've got a lot of emails and call from parents just thanking us for taking the time to apply," said Wells. "I can't take a lot of credit for that as Stephanie Sholes and Valerie Patton did most of that work and we appreciate their efforts."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells below: