Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.