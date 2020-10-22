(Essex) -- Like other KMAland school districts, the Essex School District continues to troubleshoot issues surrounding the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Discussion on the district's COVID-19 and quarantine practices took place at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA news three staff members and two students have tested positive for the virus thus far. But, thanks to the efforts of School Nurse Elizabeth Shirley and K-12 Principal Rob Brecht, Wells says doors to the Essex K-12 complex remain open.
"They're doing a great job of quarantining kids when it's needed," said Wells. "They do contact tracing. So, we do have students at home, in quarantine and doing on-line schooling. But, we haven't had to close our school. That was the issue at Hamburg, where it got our staff so badly, and F-M, and some surrounding districts."
Wells is also superintendent in the Hamburg School District, which was closed for two weeks this month because of eight staff members contracting COVID. Wells says Essex is working closely with Page County Public Health on quarantine situations.
"It is frustrating for parents who quarantine their child," he said. "They come back for a week, then someone who sits next to them has COVID, and they get quarantined again. But, we're working really hard with Page County Public Health. They've been awesome to work with. And, we've been following their guidance. We're happy about how it's going, and hopefully we won't have to close our school any this year."
And, the district is prepared if another shutdown is needed. Essex students continued classes under a required learning format following the statewide school closings in March. Wells says both instructors and students met the challenge.
"Two students didn't complete work, and will retake the class," said Wells. "We were very set when we did that. Learning continues even when we're at home. It wasn't free time for kids, and we didn't want kids to fall through the cracks, and lose ground in learning. For the most part, our parents and students supported it well, and the kids did a great job."
Quarantines have impacted at least one of the district's new career academy classes. Three students taking the scuba driving class were recently quarantined, forcing the district to cancel an upcoming checkout dive trip to Lake Okoboji. Another checkout dive trip is tentatively planned for the Florida Panhandle in December around Christmastime. Discussion is expected during the board's November meeting.