(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials are collaborating on an effort to improve the community's marketing.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board appointed board members Brian Johnson and Doug Ohnmacht to a committee to hire a city-school marketing director. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the marketing partnership continues the long history of sharing between the two entities.
"We've been talking for about six months about this position," said Wells. "We're to the point now that we're ready to put a committee together, and explore salary, what their actual responsibilities would be, and figure out a timeline to hire that person."
Wells says Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney proposed the position. The superintendent believes the district needs a marketing director.
"From the school's standpoint, we've got a lot of great programs going on," said Kinney. "We're receiving a lot of awards, and we do a poor job of getting that information out to the public. This marketing person would help us with that. They will also help us write grants and bring money into the school. The city and the school district are so tightly associated, it only makes sense that this person could do both jobs. We also want to make sure it's a full-time job, and a job that can attract quality applicants and pays well. So, that's our thinking behind it."
Two Essex City Council members will also serve on the committee. Wells says it's unknown when the new marketing director will be hired.
"We hope that by the beginning of next school year, we would have that person," said Wells, "but, I don't want to speak out of line, because the committee will actually design the timelines, depending on their work."
In other business, the board approved a bid of approximately $475,000 for repairs to the elementary wing's roof, and set a public hearing for December 16th at 6 p.m. on the 2023-24 school year calendar.