(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials are collaborating in an effort to increase publicity in the community.
Recently, the Essex School Board approved a resolution in support of a city-school public relations position. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the individual hired would promote activities in the city and school district, and write grants for community projects.
"We do a lot of great things in our schools," said Wells, "and, we are not good about getting the information out there. Same with our community--there's a lot of great things happening in Essex. We've seen what other districts have been able to do with that, with this type of position. We just want people to know in the region and the state what we're doing. Probably more importantly is looking at grants, and helping find and write grants for the programs we're trying to do."
Wells says the city is charge of the hiring process.
"The employee will be a city employee," he said, "and the mayor will be working on that piece. They'll post the position according to their restriction--I think it's 10 days that it has to be posted. Then, they'll move forward with interviewing and hiring the person."
Both the city and school district are contributing $25,000, with $10,000 coming from another organization.