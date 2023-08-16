(Essex) -- Essex residents are invited to a free celebration this weekend to kickoff the new school year.
The Essex Community School District, the city and the Essex Community Club are teaming up to host a back-to-school bash on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Anderson Park. Essex Community Club Director Tess Nelson says the event is meant to give the community a chance for one last celebration before the school year kicks off.
"The school and community work together really, really well on numerous projects throughout the year and share as much as they can to make both of those entities better," said Nelson. "This was just a way for those entities to come together and have kind of a celebration for the new school year at the park before school starts."
The free celebration will include face painting, inflatables, food, prizes, a water sprinkler and live music by local band Gas N' Grass. Nelson says the goal is to have something at the event for all ages.
"We really tried to get something for everybody," said Nelson. "The inflatables, we have ones that are suitable for every age limit. The live music is suitable for everybody. The food and the activities going on with the giveaways and the water sprinklers are trying to get something that would interest everyone, so you can bring down a lawn chair, come listen to the music or you can bring down the kids or the grandkids and play in the park. It's for everybody within the community."
All activities at the celebration are free. Nelson was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear her full interview below.