(Essex) -- Organizers are hoping the weather cooperates with the second Essex Saturday in the Park.
A host of activities are scheduled at Essex City Park Saturday from 4-to-8 p.m. Tess Nelson is Essex community development director, and the director of the Essex Commercial Club. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nelson says the first Saturday event took place in June--though wet weather put a damper on some of the activities.
"The weather forecast was kind of damp all week," said Nelson. "We were on the fence as to whether to cancel that event or not. Our inflatables canceled, and the bags tournament canceled because of the threat of rain. But it didn't--it held off until about 30 minutes after it ended."
Nelson, however, says a strong turnout of vendors--and people--made for a successful first run.
"We had a great turnout with vendors," he said. "We had a great turnout with the food trucks. We had live music in the park. Everybody was really happy."
This Saturday's lineup includes a farmer's market/vendor fair from 4-to-7 p.m., live music with the Minnahoonies from 6-to-8 p.m., and numerous food trucks from 4-to-8 p.m. Inflatables and games are also planned. Attendees are urged to bring their lawn chairs.