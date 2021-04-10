(Essex) -- Students at Essex High School have experienced their share of changes this past year.
Not only has there been a constant reminder to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance safety, but there have been changes in almost every aspect of being a teenager, a student, an athlete, and a performer. The Iowa High School Speech Association season endured a few casualties with their policy changes as well. Instead of traveling to schools both large and small across the Southwest District to perform for judges and watch performances from across the state, contest managers and coaches were given several options, including virtual performances. Essex speech performances were taped and then sent off to certified judges in the area. Fortunately, the experiences and ratings were always positive, but the performers were not able to present for a live audience.
Five students stayed with the process to earn top scores in Large Group and Individual Events. Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker and Riley Jensen were members of a radio news announcing team who earned a I overall rating at the state level. Their KNIGHTLY news program on the radio dial 1066 involved playing roles as medieval women with a front-castle view of the village. Stories of the Bubonic Plague, a feature on the new machines of the times, (a pull-ee), and a commercial advertisement from Yea-Olde Belt Shoppe captured a view snickers from their virtual judges. Bradley Franks and Nic Givens earned a II rating at the district level in their radio broadcast from Station DNILE, bringing the earliest news stories from the Nile River valley in Egypt.
Brianne Johnson and Nic Givens continued their speech involvement through the month of March. Both advanced to state level competition, and their presentations were taped and sent to certified judges. Brianne was awarded a I level rating from all three judges with her storytelling performance of “Hooway for Wodney,” a heroic story about a young critter with a strong speech impediment by Helen Lester. Nic Givens earned a II rating from each of his three judges with a poetry interpretation of a collection of works by Maya Angelou.
Although the students were relieved to not have a live audience to perform in front of, all were grateful for the opportunity to have a speech season in the midst of the pandemic. Next year will offer more opportunities, and EHS students will be ready for the challenges.