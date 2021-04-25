(Essex) -- The Essex Student Council has implemented a new enterprise in the school this year.
Essex Espresso is a coffee bar that serves specialty hot coffees, iced coffees, lattes, and other cold and hot drinks. While putting the 5-year strategic plan together, a goal was set to include a coffee bar for students and staff to enjoy.
Student Council members chose a space, identified the equipment needed, prepared a menu to meet Smart Snack guidelines, and determined needed inventory. Members also job shadowed at local restaurants that already have established coffee bars to learn the art of the trade.
Student Council members were invited to apply for a manager position of Essex Espresso and senior Elizabeth Baker was selected to run the business. She is in charge of making sure the coffee bar is well stocked and baristas cover every shift.
Students and staff have been keeping them busy during their morning hours of 7:40-8 AM and after school until 4PM. The best seller so far has been Strawberry Lemonade which is popular among the Middle School students.
The Council is making plans to expand the menu, serving smoothies and other blended drinks, and train more workers. They also hope to invite the community to patronize the business when restrictions are lifted. Student Council members involved along with Elizabeth are; Kendall Nelson, Helen Nicholas, Tori Sample, Emma Barrett, Nic Givens, Brianne Johnson, and Gracee Thompson. Their sponsors are Mrs. Kathleen Johnson and Mrs. Tammy Johnson.