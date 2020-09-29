(Essex) -- The Essex School District is among those in KMAland dealing with a coronavirus case.
In a letter posted on the district's website Sunday, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells confirmed a positive COVID-19 student case at Essex High School. Wells stated the district is working with Page County Public Health to notify students who have been identified as close contacts. He says the case was self-reported, and the individual took recommended steps to ensure the safety of others. The students is at home recovering, and will not return to school until the isolation period has expired, and symptoms have improved.
Also in his message, Wells says the district will continue to follow COVID-19 protocol which requires all people to wear masks throughout the K-12 complex, plus buses and activities. Also, temperature checks will continue for all individuals entering Essex schools. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Wells says the district was prepared for any COVID case that may occur.
"Like all districts, it's just a matter of time," said Wells. "I think we have steps in place if we do have a place to handle it responsibly, and try to keep our kids in school as long as we can, and hopefully for the whole year."
Anyone with questions regarding the district's handling of the coronavirus case should contact Dr. Mike Wells, or School Nurse Elizabeth Shirley.