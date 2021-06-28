(Essex) -- Essex school officials are pleased with the results of the first year of the district's career academy program.
New courses in a variety of trades-related subjects were offered to Essex High School students--or in some cases, adults--during the 2020-21 school year. One of the more high-profile programs involves a construction trades class, in which students built a house in a lot located across from the Essex K-12 complex. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News all but a few finishing touches remain.
"We have a house that's 99% complete right now," said Wells. "We're having to finish a few things in the house, but the house is sold. The homeowner's planning on moving into the house in July. We'll plan on holding an open house when school opens up in the fall. But, that part of the career academy went well."
Wells says students enrolled in other programs received certificates.
"We had a CNA program with Elizabeth Shirley teaching it," said Wells. "One student just recently took tests, and passed all those tests, so she has a state license. We have two students that are in an electrical apprenticeship, and they're working all summer with local electricians. They'll begin classes at Creston for their electrical program in the fall. We have one student enrolling at Tarkio Academy this summer and into next year for heating and cooling. Then, we have a student placed at H & H Trailer out of Clarinda for welding--and we're very fortunate that they would partner with us on that."
Wells says enrollment in the academy's programs were low in the first year.
"Our numbers are not large," said Wells. "In our building trades, we ended up with eight kids in that program. Our welding was very small with two students, electrical, two students, and we'd like to be able to increase those numbers. We're happy to share with other schools, and we're happy to have adult learners in there, as well."
The superintendent says you don't have to be a high school student to participate in the academy.
"If you're an adult, and you want those skills, you can come to these academies," he said. "We charge minimal (fees). Bring your equipment, and when they walk out of those programs, they're certified, and can get good paying jobs.
Wells adds the district is working to secure an instructor for a proposed culinary arts program beginning this fall. Plans call for starting the program in the winter semester. Wells made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.