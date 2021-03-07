(Shenandoah) — An Essex teen was arrested Sunday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to stop a Ford Explorer around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 59 in Shenandoah with no headlights on. The vehicle failed to stop and fled eastbound on West Nishna Road, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The driver lost control of the vehicle around 200th Street and B Avenue, rolling into the ditch.
The driver was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile from Essex. Authorities say the teen took his mother’s car in Essex while she was sleeping. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs pending further court proceedings. The Shenandoah Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office assisted deputies in the incident.