(Essex) -- A Clarinda man faces charges after being pulled over in Essex early Sunday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 59-year-old Robert Charles Harvey Jr. was arrested for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The arrest took place around 3:15 a.m., when officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Highway 48 and D Avenue. Authorities say officers observed the vehicle heading westbound on Burlington Avenue, and knew the driver was barred.
Harvey is being held in the Page County Jail on $5,000 bond.