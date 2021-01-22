(Essex) -- Essex now has a lasting reminder of its 150th anniversary.
Last year, local residents launched the Essex Tree Initiative, with the goal of planting trees or bushes in the community in honor of its sesquicentennial. Dana and Pete Wenstrand co-chaired the initiative. Dana told the Essex City Council Wednesday night that the campaign reached its goal at the end of the year.
"The initiative's goal was to celebrate the Essex, Iowa Sesquicentennial by planting 150 trees or bushes within the Essex Community School District," said Dana. "We're happy to tell you that as of December, we hit it. We hit exactly 150 trees documented."
Pete Wenstrand says all types of trees were planted in a variety of locations. Including family members, Pete says more than 75 families planted trees in 25 locations. Other trees were planted around. Trees were also planted on properties, including Essex City Park, Essex's K-12 complex, and surrounding cemeteries. In many cases, Pete says the trees represented a memorial.
"One of the nice aspects about the project is that donations and trees were planted either in honor of someone," he said, "or as a memorial to someone. I think that's a nice tribute to be included in the project."
Dana says a document listing all the trees planted and their locations has been submitted to Essex City Hall. She says those participating in the initiative will also receive a copy. In addition, a listing will also be placed in the Essex Sesquicentennial time capsule.