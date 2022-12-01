(Essex) -- Construction crews are at work on an extensive renovation of a Page County bridge.
County Engineer J.D. King says preliminary work on the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River--a.k.a. the Essex West Bridge--is underway. Crews with A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic--the project's general contractor--are moving dirt to a waste site west of the bridge. King says the road is not closed at this time, but the contractor's plan is to close the road and demo the bridge January 2nd--after Christmas and New Year's holiday season. Last month, the county's board of supervisors awarded A.M. Cohron the project's contract, totaling more than $2.8 million. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current bridge constructed in 1937 is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
"The existing bridge is narrow and weight limited and it's one of the older bridges that Page County has crossing the East Nishnabotna," King explained. "There's one at 110th Street, one on D Avenue north of Essex, there's the one on 150th Street that we're replacing and under contract now, and then there's the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah near Rapp Park."
In addition to the county's funding, the city of Essex is providing $1 million in city-bridge funds for the project. King says this month would be "a prudent time" for ag producers to use the bridge to move grain and other products. Once demolition takes place, the bridge is expected to be closed approximately seven months.
In addition, King announces that the 280th Street Bridge over Buchanan Creek will be closed beginning Monday for replacement. Godbersen-Smith Construction Company of Ida Grove is the general contractor of the $1.4 million project. The project is expected to take six months. Anyone with questions should contact J.D. King at 712-542-2510.