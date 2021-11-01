(Essex) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County early Friday morning.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Alexis Graham of Essex was eastbound on 140th Street east of the intersection with Highway 48 when, for unknown reasons, Graham exited the south ditch. The vehicle then rolled twice before coming to rest. A passerby located Graham outside the vehicle and called 911. She was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Essex Fire and Rescue and Shenandoah Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.