(Essex) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County Thursday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred near the intersection of 190th Street and L Avenue, approximately 6 miles northwest of Clarinda. An investigation determined a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by 31-year-old Chasity Zaiger of Essex was westbound on 190th street when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the south ditch. The vehicle then flipped end over end before coming to rest on its side. Zaiger exited the vehicle, and called for help.
Zaiger was taken by Clarinda Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries. Clarinda's Fire Department and the Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff's office at the accident scene.