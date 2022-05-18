(Essex) -- An Essex fifth grade teacher has received the fourth and final 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award.
In a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Lakin Foundation and Green Hills AEA representatives presented Essex 5th Grade Teacher Vicki Hume with the award, including a $10,000 prize and a $2,500 gift to the Essex School District. Following the ceremony, Hume told KMA News that receiving the award was overwhelming but also an honor.
"Really blessed and like I said overwhelmed," said Hume. "As Dr. (Mike) Wells there are many awesome teachers in Essex alone but across this county I'm sure that are deserving of this award so it's a real honor to receive this award."
Hume was one of over 180 nominations for the award from 19 different school districts this year.
When asked what continues to drive her to come to the classroom every day, Hume says it has and always will be about the students.
"Being able to motivate them and encourage them everyday," said Hume. "Just them coming into the classroom with a smile on their face--that makes my job worthwhile."
After spending several years teaching at Omaha Public Schools, Hume says she moved to Essex to spend more time with her husband--and has enjoyed every moment of it.
"I have loved this choice that I made to come here," said Hume. "It's been an awesome school, it's given me many opportunities to do great things and I love working with the students, the faculty, and the families that I work with."
During the ceremony, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says Hume has been one of the many valuable teachers in the district.
"Ms. Hume has done so much for our school and for you," said Wells. "But there are a lot of employees here all deserving of this award, and we're just very grateful and thankful that we can award Ms. Hume this. So again, please join me in congratulating Ms. Hume."
This year, other winners of the award include Shenandoah high school special education teacher Mary Peterson, Glenwood 6th grade science teacher Tom Burke, and Underwood high school math teacher Greg Bachman. The Lakin Award is given annually to four public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of Lakin's hometown of Emerson.